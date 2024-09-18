Repairs underway…

Work is underway to repair U.S. 30 overpasses along Stripe Road in Van Wert and Converse Roselm Road in Middle Point. Both overpasses were closed in May due to damage caused by an over-height vehicle. U.S. 30 is restricted to one lane in the work zones. Starting Friday, September 20, the median at Mendon Road and Boroff Road will close and remain closed during repairs. Traffic will be restricted to right-in, right-out movement only.