Grant money coming to Middle Point

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — $18.2 million in federal Community Development Block Grant program money is going to nearly three dozen communities in Ohio to help to complete critical infrastructure and neighborhood improvement projects. One of those grants is local.

According to the Ohio Department of Development, Van Wert County will receive a $750,000 Neighborhood Revitalization grant to assist the village of Middle Point with several improvements throughout the village, including flood and drainage improvements, sewer facilities improvements, and water facilities improvements as a Neighborhood Revitalization Program project. The project will benefit 535 people.