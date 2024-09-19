Larry Earl Green

Larry Earl Green, 69, of Van Wert, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2024, at Lima Memorial.

He was born on April 2, 1955, in Defiance, to Roger and Wilhelmina (March) Green, who both preceded him in death. A 1973 graduate of Ayersville High School, Larry pursued higher education, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University. Throughout his career in the grocery industry, Larry’s dedication and passion led him from bagger to store manager, working for Chief and Save-A-Lot, retiring just three months ago after decades of service.

Larry Green

Larry also wore different hats in various part-time roles, including running sales routes for renowned companies like Holsum Bakery, where he was known as Larry the bread guy at Walmart, Pepsi, and FritoLay. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to found Firefly Candleworks, a venture that his family proudly continues today. Additionally, Larry was a familiar voice on 98.9 WBYR smooth jazz during his DJing days, where many would’ve heard his iconic line, “You’re listening to Larry Green.”

A man of many talents, Larry was more than just a workaholic. Music aficionado, sports fanatic, history buff, Walleye fisherman and car enthusiast, Larry embraced life’s many pleasures with a contagious enthusiasm that drew people to him. Whether keeping stats for Ayersville High School and Delphos sports teams for 40 years, or indulging in his hobbies like restoring his 1978 Dodge Warlock that he bought brand new, to exploring antiques, Larry’s curiosity and zest for life were unwavering. He attended Victory Church of God in Van Wert.

Larry’s greatest love laid in his family. Always present at his grandchildren’s sporting events, Larry’s unwavering support and encouragement will forever echo through their victories. Those that knew Larry admired his witty, warm personality and ability to connect with everyone.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will be cherished by his wife, Catherine (Moynihan) Green of Van Wert; daughter, Amanda (Green) Larson of Indiana; sons, Trent Moynihan of Oklahoma, Kase (Emily) Moynihan of Van Wert; stepson, Kyle Green of Oakwood; grandchildren, Alec Green, Bryce Banks, Savannah, Jaymison, Kazmyn, and Makynleigh Moynihan; great-grandchildren, Hunter Green, Kamin Banks, and Harper Green, as well as his beloved best friend and loyal companion, his dog Zebo.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and his son, Kyle Moynihan.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Bishop Larry Martinez presiding. Friends may call from 12-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

To share in Larry’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.