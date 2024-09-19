Naming rights revealed for Eggerss Stadium press box

John and Jan White have secured naming rights to the Press Box at Cougar Alumni Field at Eggerss Stadium, but the naming process has a twist. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the 2024 football season in full swing, Eggerss Stadium legacy naming rights continue to roll out with more exciting news. With a generous donation to the program, the press box naming rights have been secured by local residents Jan and John White.

“We are thrilled to be part of such a historic transformation at Eggerss that will have an impact for decades to come,” stated Jan White.

While the Whites have been part of the Van Wert community for more than 45 years, neither graduated from Van Wert High School and this led to their thoughts of how to best utilize naming rights for the press box.

“We came up with the idea of an annual honorary ‘Press Box Champion,’” John White said. “Every year at the start of the football season, we will honor an individual or group that has had a lasting impact on Van Wert athletics, with a slant toward football. That honor will last the entire season and will result in adding their name to a plaque in the Press Box area.”

In addition, there will be an opportunity for the recipient and/or their family to watch a game from the press box. Since the 2024 football season is at the halfway point, the recognition program will not begin until 2025.

“We want to call it ‘Cougar Champions Press Box’ so for next year, it will be something like, ” The 2025 Honoree of the Cougar Champions Press Box is (insert name),” he explained. “I’m sure we’ll get all sorts of feedback from the community on who should be selected. That will all be part of the fun and excitement leading up to the announcement at the home opener each year.”

In the coming weeks, more legacy donors will be announced and featured in the ongoing Friday series of articles.

“We are grateful to everyone who has stepped up to make Eggerss part of their personal legacy”, said Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley.

While many legacy naming rights have been pledged, there are still many opportunities available to the Cougar fan base. There is the $250/$500/$1,000 paver program plus additional remaining naming rights that start at $5,000. For a complete list of the legacy naming rights, click here.

“When it’s all said and done, we are proud that Eggerss will be one of the finest high school stadiums in Ohio,” Bagley said. “The Honorary Press Box Champion adds to the excitement as we see the final phases unfold.”