Ohio City fire…

The Ohio City Fire Department responded to a garage fire on Jefferson St. in Ohio City with mutual aid by the Rockford Fire Department. A 911 call was received at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning (Thursday). The blaze apparently was sparked by a lawnmower that caught fire in the garage. The fire was brought under control quickly but not before it had started to spread to the residence portion of the home. The garage was a total loss with moderate damage to the home. Van Wert County deputies and Van Wert County CERT controlled traffic and offered other assistance to firefighters at the scene. Bob Barnes photos