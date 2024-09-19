Overpasses to reopen in a few weeks

VW independent staff

Repairs are underway and the reopening of two overpasses over U.S. 30 in Van Wert County is expected in early November.

For safety reasons, the Stripe Road overpass in Van Wert and the Converse Roselm overpass in Middle Point have been closed since May, when it was discovered both had been struck by an unknown over-height vehicle. The main members, beams and girders were bent and damaged, along with the cross-frame members and stiffeners. Crews will heat-straighten, repair and paint the damaged beams and girders. In addition, the cross-frames and stiffeners will be removed and replaced. Depending on weather, the painting portion may have to wait until spring, 2025.

U.S. 30 is restricted to one lane in the work areas and starting today, the U.S. 30 median at Mendon Road and Boroff Road will be closed throughout the repair process. Traffic will be restricted to right-in, right out movements only.