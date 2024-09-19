Roundup: golf, tennis, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Golf

NWC tournament

LIMA — Crestview finished second and Lincolnview fourth at the NWC tournament at the Oaks Golf Club on Thursday.

With the runner-up finish, the Knights also finished as the overall runner-up for the entire season. Led by Mathew Dealey, who carded a 74, the Crestview finished with a team score of 338. Ayden Hyitt finished with an 84, followed by Keenan Smith (86) and Logan Schlemmer and Evan Hart (94 each). Dealey was named first team All-NWC, Hyitt was named second team All-NWC and Hart and Schlemmer each garnered honorable mention accolades.

The Lancers finished with a team score of 348. Lucas Grubb led Lincolnview with an 84, followed by Bosten Bailey and Bennett Kill (86 each), and Seth Brant (92). Grubb, Bailey and Brant were all named second team All-NWC, while Kill, Holden Price and Chayse Overholt were named honorable mention, the only team to have all six players receive all-conference honors.

Bluffton was crowned as team champion with a score of 334.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Ayersville 0

The Lady Cougars continued their winning ways with a 5-0 home sweep of Ayersville on Thursday.

Mandy Burenga defeated Anna Alavrado 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, while Sophie Gearhart topped Allie Doda 6-2, 6-0 at second singles. Lauren Gearhart cruised to a third singles win (6-0, 6-2) over Maci Sparks. Van Wert’s first doubles team of Lilie Mull and Carolina Zappa rallied to beat Mikayla Shreve and Avery Mohr 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, and Leia Hoersten and Brooke Young posted a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Emily Manon and Jazlyn Sheets at second doubles.

Van Wert will face Bryan on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Columbus Grove 0

CONVOY — The Lady Knights defeated Columbus Grove 25-11, 25-11, 25-11 on Thursday.

Adelyn Figley had 10 kills and was 13-of-13 serving with four aces. Kaci Gregory had nine kills and was 21-of-21 serving with a pair of aces. Ellie Kline had nine digs and Emily Lichtle had 23 assists. Kline and Lichtle also had two aces apiece.

Crestview (10-2, 4-0 NWC) will host Van Wert Monday night.

Girls soccer

Continental 9 Crestview 1

CONTINENTAL — The Pirates topped Crestview 9-1 on Thursday.

Ellie Ward scored Crestview’s lone goal with an assist from Emma Ward.

Crestview will play at Allen East on Monday.

Bath 15 Van Wert 0

In Western Buckeye League action on Thursday, Bath defeated Van Wert 15-0.

Van Wert will host Delphos St. John’s at 11 a.m. Saturday.