WBL tournament champions!

The Van Wert Cougars were all smiles after winning the WBL golf tournament at Willow Bend on Thursday. Play started three hours late due to morning fog but once things got underway, the Cougars were able to top Ottawa-Glandorf by two strokes, 310-312. Griff McCracken led Van Wert with a 75, followed by Keaton Foster (76), Hayden Dowler (79) and Brock Stoller (80). McCracken and Foster were named All-WBL and Sam Houg was named honorable mention. The Titans, who tied St. Marys Memorial for the regular season title, finished as overall league champion by virtue of their dual match record and tournament place, followed by Van Wert and the Roughriders. Brennan Steger of St. Marys Memorial was named WBL Player of the Year and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jay Heckman was named Coach of the Year. Photo courtesy of Eric McCracken