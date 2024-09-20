Crestview homecoming court…

The 2024 Crestview homecoming court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. tonight prior to the football game vs. Allen East. Members of the court are (left to right): freshman Abbygayle Hedden, junior Haley McCoy, junior Logan Schlemmer, senior Josie Kulwicki, senior DJ Yinger, senior Adelyn Figley, senior Ayden Hyitt, senior Ellie Kline, senior Hayden Buuck, sophomore Denver McDougall, and sophomore Cylee Grubb. The crown bearers in front are Emory Bassett and Rickly Rosebrock. Not pictured is freshmen Carter Roberts. Homecoming spirit week was celebrated with dress up days for students throughout the week but was interrupted by fog cancelations Wednesday and Thursday. The homecoming parade took place Wednesday evening along with a “Buff Puff” volleyball game between the senior and junior guys. The homecoming dance will take place Saturday evening at the school. Photo submitted