Football Friday: Week No. 5 scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 20.

GMC

Hicksville 15 Antwerp 12

Paulding 35 Ayersville 0

Tinora 35 Fairview 34

Wayne Trace 26 Edgerton 0

MAC

Anna 21 St. Henry 14

Coldwater 24 Minster 21

Delphos St. John’s 27 Fort Recovery 14

Marion Local 48 New Bremen 7

Versailles 37 Parkway 12

NWC

Allen East 48 Crestview 41

Bluffton 55 Spencerville 7

Columbus Grove 65 Delphos Jefferson 6

Lima Central Catholic 28 Fort Loramie 21

WBL

Bath 62 Elida 56

Celina 38 Kenton 35

Defiance 43 Shawnee 7

St. Marys Memorial 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 16

Wapakoneta 35 Van Wert 14

TCL

Lima Sr. 51 Bowsher 14