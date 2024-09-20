Football Friday: Week No. 5 scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, September 20.
GMC
Hicksville 15 Antwerp 12
Paulding 35 Ayersville 0
Tinora 35 Fairview 34
Wayne Trace 26 Edgerton 0
MAC
Anna 21 St. Henry 14
Coldwater 24 Minster 21
Delphos St. John’s 27 Fort Recovery 14
Marion Local 48 New Bremen 7
Versailles 37 Parkway 12
NWC
Allen East 48 Crestview 41
Bluffton 55 Spencerville 7
Columbus Grove 65 Delphos Jefferson 6
Lima Central Catholic 28 Fort Loramie 21
WBL
Bath 62 Elida 56
Celina 38 Kenton 35
Defiance 43 Shawnee 7
St. Marys Memorial 21 Ottawa-Glandorf 16
Wapakoneta 35 Van Wert 14
TCL
Lima Sr. 51 Bowsher 14
POSTED: 09/20/24 at 9:51 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports