Man killed during Paulding Co. pursuit

VW independent staff/submitted information

CECIL — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal traffic crash that occurred during a chase on S. Main St., near the intersection of Plum St. in the Village of Cecil.

At approximately 2:59 a.m. this (Friday) morning, a 2001 GMC Yukon driven by Michael Dean Geiger, 58, of Bryan was northbound on S. Main St. and was actively fleeing from Paulding County Sheriff’s deputies when he traveled off the left side of the roadway. According to the highway patrol, Geiger overcorrected which caused his vehicle to overturn. He was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Paulding County Coroner’s Office.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Crane Township/Cecil Fire Department, Paulding County Coroner’s Office, and Hague’s Towing & Repair.