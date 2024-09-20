Susan D. Tinnel

Susan D. Tinnel, 66, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday morning, September 19, 2024, at her residence.

She was born on August 11, 1958, in Decatur, Indiana, to Jason D. Straw and Betty J. (Richard) Straw, who both preceded her in death.

Susan Tinnel

Susan is survived by her only daughter, Heather A. (Tom) Hitchcock of Celina; two precious grandchildren, Cole Hitchcock and Ellie Hitchcock of Celina; three brothers, Anthony D. (Barb) Straw of Aliso Viejo, California, Dennis W. (Terri) Straw of Ohio City and Jay D. (Jennifer) Straw of Grand Rapids, Michigan; four sisters, Linda D. (Terry) Stukey of Ohio City, Deb K. Straw of Van Wert, Kathie D. Straw of Ohio City and Karen D. (Doug) Droll of Van Wert.

She was a avid reader, a gardener and loved to crochet and knit. Susan especially loved her nieces and nephews and her great-nieces and nephews.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Douglas Lloyd Straw.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Monday, September 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Steve Drake of St. Paul’s Church officiating.

Preferred memorials: the Wren Community Chest.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.