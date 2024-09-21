Hospital to host “It’s a Girl Thing”

Submitted information

Providers from OhioHealth Physician Group will host an informational session for pre-teen girls and their families to talk about puberty and periods called, “It’s a Girl Thing.”

This informative class, scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, will be taught by a nurse practitioner, an OBGYN nurse practitioner, and a pediatrician. The presentation is geared towards girls ages 9-13 and they are encouraged to attend with their mothers or a trusted friend.

Girls who attend will receive a feminine product care bag, a t-shirt, and the American Girl book: “The Care and Keeping of You.” Pizza will be provided as well.

The session will be held at LifeHouse Church, 719 Fox Rd., Van Wert. To register, click here. Registration will end on Tuesday, October 1. Participants are asked to include their t-shirt size in the comments when signing up.