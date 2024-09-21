New sign complete…

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society, the managing organization of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds has announced the new LED sign at Gate 2 at the Washington St. entrance is complete. The Van Wert County Agricultural Society thanked the following organizations for their support towards the project: the Van Wert County Foundation ($8,000), the Van Wert Rotary Club ($25,783.42), the Ohio Department of Development ($106,831.54 of which part of these funds were designated towards the sign). With the new sign the Agricultural Society is better able to educate the public about reminders, upcoming events and more information, as well as enhance the fairgrounds. Shown from from left to right are Mike Poling, Van Wert County Fairgrounds; Van Wert Rotary Club members Ben Cowan, Penny Parrish, Mark Verville, Adam Ries, and Aaron Anspach; Laney Nofer, Van Wert County Foundation; Seth Baker, Van Wert County Foundation, and Ray Thatcher, Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Photo submitted