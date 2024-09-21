No. 7 Wapak too much for Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

WAPAKONETA — Van Wert tried to play keep away against state-ranked Van Wert and for the most part it worked in the first half. The Cougars trailed the No. 7 Redskins by just a touchdown, 14-7, at halftime. However, Wapakoneta scored three big play touchdowns in the third quarter on the way to a 35-14 victory on Friday. It was Wapakoneta’s 18th straight WBL win at home, while Van Wert dropped its fourth straight and fell to 1-4 (0-4 WBL).

“Going in we wanted to shorten the game and not give them too many possessions,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Obviously they have some good athletes on the offensive side of the ball so we thought the less they touched the ball, the better off we’d be and we did a good job of that, especially in the first half.”

Briston Wise had two touchdown runs, including a 67-yarder. Photo courtesy of Monica Campbell

Van Wert opened the game with a 12-play drive that ended on downs as the Wapakoneta 23 yard line. Briston Wise had 36 yards on eight carries on the drive, but a 10-yard holding penalty late in the drive proved to be costly.

The Redskins then put together a 10-play drive and scored on a two-yard run by Moyer with 11 seconds left in the first period.

The Cougars went three and out on their next drive and the Redskins took over at the Van Wert 48 and scored two players later when Mullen sprinted 42 yards for a touchdown, giving Wapakoneta a 14-0 lead.

On Van Wert’s next possession, the Cougars chewed up nearly eight minutes during a 15-play drive that ended with Wise scoring on fourth and goal from the three yard line. The drive included a 10-yard pass to Nate Gearhart, a key fourth down pass from Wise to Zac Crummey, a 19-yard run by Wise and a Wise to Micah Cowan connection for 14 yards.

“We got some first downs, Briston did a good job running the ball and hit some receivers” Recker said.

Armed with a 14-7 lead to start the third quarter, the Redskins (5-0, 4-0 WBL) mishandled the second half kickoff but moved 96 yards in just three plays, with the third play being an 86-yard touchdown run by Jarrett Mullen. Van Wert’s ensuing drive ended on a lost fumble at the Cougar 48, and Wapakoneta needed just one play to capitalize, as junior quarterback Caleb Moyer fired a 48-yard touchdown pass to Grant Stauffer, making it 28-7 with 7:29 left in the period.

The Cougars had to start their next drive at their own five yard line but had to punt after three plays, which gave the Redskins the ball at the Van Wert 44. Five plays later, Moyer tossed his second touchdown pass of the night, a 29-yarder to Kaden Page, which made it 35-7 with 2:47 left in the third quarter. Moyer finished 19-of-22 for 250 yards and two touchdowns and had 21 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight carries. Page caught 10 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, and Grant Stauffer finished with five receptions for 109 yards and a score.

Mullen led the Redskins on the ground with four carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Wapakoneta finished the game with 436 yards of total offense.

Van Wert’s only other touchdown came on a 67-yard sprint by Wise with 3:53 left in the game. He finished with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and completed 12-of-18 passes for 94 yards and an interception. Micah Cowan had five receptions for 46 yards and the Cougars finished with 258 yards of total offense.

“We thrive off Briston’s toughness and energy,” Recker said. “We know on any given play we’re going to have a chance whether it’s a first down, a big play or a touchdown just because of what he brings to the table.”

Van Wert will host St. Marys Memorial on Friday. The Roughriders (3-2, 2-2 WBL) defeated Ottawa-Glandorf 21-16 on Friday.

“We have to be aligned and know what gap we have to fill,” Recker stated. “They come at you fast and there’s that little adjustment period at the start of the game. Judging from the way our guys responded this week in practice – they showed up and were ready to get better – I have no doubt that they’ll be ready for another great week of practice and go compete against St. Marys.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

W (:11) – Caleb Moyer 2-yard run (Ethan Eisart kick)

Second quarter

W (10:20) – Jarrett Mullen 42-yard run (Ethan Eisart kick)

VW (2:16) – Briston Wise 3-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

Third quarter

W (10:57) – Jarrett Mullen 86-yard run (Ethan Eisart kick)

W (7:29) – Caleb Moyer 48-yard pass to Grant Stauffer (Ethan Eisart kick)

W (2:47) – Caleb Moyer 29-yard pass to Kaden Page (Ethan Eisart kick)

Fourth quarter

VW (3:53) – Briston Wise 67-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)