Red Cross blood drive to be held Friday

VW independent staff/submitted information

The community is invited to help save lives by donating blood at the annual Vantage Day of Caring blood drive. People can donate blood on from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, not far from Vantage Career Center.

Vantage Career Center is a career-technical school for 11th and 12th grade students in four counties in northwest Ohio. During the Day of Caring, students and community members participate in a food drive sponsored by United Way of Van Wert County for local food pantries and help patients in need by donating blood during the Red Cross blood drive.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code vwdoc or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767). As a thank you, donors will receive a Red Cross t-shirt and $15 e-gift card to their merchant of choice. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience. Get a good night’s sleep, drink an extra 16 ounces of water, eat iron-rich foods to maintain a healthy iron level and consume a low-fat meal before donating.

Donating blood is an easy way to help others and only takes about an hour. The Red Cross encourages donors to give blood every time they are eligible.