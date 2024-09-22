Janet Pratt

Janet Pratt, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born September 14, 1940, in Van Wert, to Dale and Viola Dias. She married Dale L. Pratt.

Janet retired from Teleflex, in Van Wert, after many years of service.

She was a fan of Tom Jones, enjoyed hunting treasures at garage sales, vacationing, taking girls-only trips with her daughter, Kim, and she always expected Publisher’s Clearing House to come knocking at any moment. Above all else, Janet thrived at being the best mom and grandma she could be. She always made sure her family was moving in the right direction and took great pride in all of their accomplishments.

Janet is survived by her children, Kim (Tom) Cadwallader of Van Wert, Jeffrey (Lee Ann) Pratt of Van Wert and Daniel (Dawn) (Tricia Morgan) Pratt of Cattarugus, New York; her grandchildren, Jami (Tim) Rumple, Natasha (Travis Baker) Masters, Ottie Masters (Jenny), Ryan (Jaylyn) Pratt, Connor Pratt, Aidan Pratt, Jason (Ashley) Pratt, Courtney (Adam) Fuerst, Kyle Agler and Travis Coombs; 16 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Dale Dias, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; siblings, Shirley Linser, Bill Dias, Carolyn Kochie, Barbara Miller, Raymond McCollum, Phil McCollum and Howard Dias, and a daughter-in-law, Dawn Pratt.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Matt McGovern, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be directed to The Daisy Foundation- Honoring Nurses Internationally.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.