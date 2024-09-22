Land Bank receiving state grant funds

VW independent staff

Grant funding is coming to Van Wert County through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program and the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Both grant programs were developed to create room for new economic opportunities in areas that currently cannot be developed due to contamination or the presence of vacant, dilapidated structures.

The grants, admiinistered through the Ohio Department of Development, are going to the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank).

Project Name: Downtown Van Wert Assessments, $115,500 assessment

The project focuses on assessing four vacant buildings and an adjacent parking lot in downtown Van Wert, including a former dry cleaner. The project includes conducting environmental assessments to evaluate potential risks. If contaminants are found, the properties will be prioritized for future abatement.

Project Name: Downtown Delphos Assessment, $3,300 assessment

The project focuses on evaluating three properties owned by the Delphian Social Club, including two vacant buildings from the 1950s. The project will conduct environmental assessments to identify any potential risks. The project anticipates creating two jobs, and retaining two jobs in the community.

Since the launch of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, the Department of Development has awarded nearly $470 million to support 426 brownfield remediation/ assessment projects in 84 counties.