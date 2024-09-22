Meth seized, three people arrested

VW independent staff/submitted information

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against three individuals from multiple states following a recent traffic stop in Shelby County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized six pounds of methamphetamine worth approximately $24,000.

On September 14, around 12:05 p.m., troopers stopped a 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Tennessee registration for a moving violation on Interstate 75. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The driver, Levi Eastgate, 24, pf Saltville, Virginia, and passengers Holly Ramey, 25, pf Kingsport, Tennessee, and Damion J. Fryer, 29, of Detroit, were incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail and charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule I or II drugs and also possession of schedule I or II drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, they could each face up to 33 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.