Monday Mailbag: points, golf, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about high scoring high school football games, most improved WBL teams, a four-peat question, a and question about football mouthguards and holes-in-one in high school golf.

Q: What is going on with the points explosion in high school football? It seemed like there were shootouts all over the place on Friday night. Doesn’t anyone play defense anymore? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s true there were some high scoring games around the area Friday night but in reality, it was just three games. One of those was probably the most entertaining of the night, especially if you like offense. Bath rallied to defeat Elida 62-56. I do know that the Wildcats had over 600 yards of total offense, including more than 350 combined yards and five touchdowns from quarterback Zach Welsch, and more than 230 yards rushing by running back Mikey Hale, who had a 99-yard touchdown run, which ties an OHSAA record.

Allen East outlasted Crestview 48-41, so 89 points and about 800 yards of total offense, while Celina outlasted Kenton 38-35 as the two teams combined for approximately 1,000 yards of total offense.

The game is geared to offense these days. People like points, long touchdowns and lots of yards. I don’t want to sound like my dad but back in my day, 28 points was considered a high scoring night. The game was different then as teams ran the ball a lot more, passed a lot few times and chewed up the close. And no, it wasn’t THAT long ago.

There were a couple of lopsided games in the NWC (Columbus Grove 65 Delphos Jefferson 6) and Bluffton 55 Spencerville 7, but with all due respect, those games featured state-ranked teams that simply outmanned their opponents.

Q: Who is the most improved team in the WBL so far this season and who is the biggest surprise? Name withheld upon request

A: If you’re talking about football, I’d probably have to say Ottawa-Glandorf on both counts. The Titans (2-3, 2-2 WBL) already have as many wins as they did the previous two seasons combined. Head coach Ken Schriner picked up his 200th career win with a victory over Bath is Week No. 4 and the Titans were right there with St. Marys Memorial last Friday before falling 21-16. They have Bath and Van Wert the next two weeks and both should be entertaining games.

You can make the argument that Bath has improved greatly over the last couple of seasons and the Wildcats probably get the award for most nail biters through five games, as four of their five games have come down to a single possession. Three of their wins have been high scoring shootouts and Bath is currently on a four game winning streak.

It may not show in the win-loss column, but I think Kenton (1-4) has improved as well. The Wildcats have lost a pair of games by a field goal each and another game by a touchdown.

Q: After watching Wapakoneta in person Friday night, it seems the Redskins are on their way to their fourth straight WBL championship. Who was the last team, if any, to win four straight league championships in football?

A: As far as I can tell, it was Kenton. The Wildcats shared the title with Shawnee, St. Marys Memorial and Defiance in 2008, then won it outright in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Q: I’ve noticed some players (football) with two mouthguards. What is the rule for high school, college and pro football in regards to mouthguards?

Another question – Keaton Foster had a hole-in-one at Willow Bend. Was this during a high school match? How many holes-in-one have been recorded in high school golf? Vince Barnhart, Van Wert

A: I know mouthguards are required by the OHSAA.

The rules state “Players must wear a properly fitted mouthguard that covers all of their upper teeth and has a labial portion to protect their lips and an occlusal portion to separate their teeth. Mouthguards must be a visible color other than white to make it easier for officials to enforce the rule. Battle mouthguards, such as the “Binky” and “Spinner”, are not legal due to safety concerns.”

The NCAA and NAIA require all football players to wear a mouthguard, but the NFL does not. As far as the two mouthguards – I’ve seen that at the college level and as far as I can tell, it’s a fashion statement type of thing.

On to your next questions – I double checked with Van Wert golf coach Kim Doidge, who confirmed that Foster’s hole-in-one came during a practice round but hey – a hole-in-one is a hole-in-one. I’ve never had one or even come close, outside of putt-putt.

As far as how many holes-in-one have been recorded in high school golf — there’s no real record books kept on that but I’m going to say it’s a rare occurrence.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.