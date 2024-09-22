Scott, Cougars win titles at local invite

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Van Wert’s Owen Scott was the overall champion, Drew Laudick finished fourth and the Cougars raced to the boys’ team title at the OhioHealth Invitational on Saturday.

Scott beat out rival Ty Rosengarten of Ottawa-Glandorf by the slimmest of margins, 15:44.5-15:44.6 to win the individual title. Teammate Drew Laudick recorded a time of 16:38 to claim the fourth spot and the Cougars had three others finish in the top 16 – Harrison Sloan (14th, 17:34.8), Johan Gemmer (15th, 17:38.3) and Noah Spath (16th, 17:48.2).

Van Wert’s Owen Scott and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Rosengarten went right down to the wire during Saturday’s race, with Scott edging out his rival for the individual title. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Owen had a great race as he and Ty continue to battle each other for that first place spot,” Van Wert head coach Kimberly Laudick said. “Owen was able to edge Ty out this week and continue to focus on his race strategy and closing out the race. The boys had a great race as we dealt with high temperatures again, but they show up on race day for any elements and compete together.”

Van Wert finished with just 47 team points, while Lincolnview (90) was the runner-up, followed by Crestview (98).

Lincolnview was led by Kreston Tow (6th, 16:56.4) and Evan Johns (7th, 17:06.3). Myles Moody placed 17th overall (17:48.7) and Max Hammons rounded out the scoring for the Lancers with a 28th place finish and a time of 18:16.2.

“They had a good day,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “We still have a ways to go and we’re still not where we can be but we had some things go much better for us. We were able to beat Minster, who is ranked in the top 10 in the state and Crestview, who is No. 11 so that was good and we closed the gap on very good Van Wert team. Van Wert is extremely talented and that’s the closest we’ve been to them in terms of time and points all season.”

Leading the way for the Knights was Lincoln Smith (8th, 17:13), followed by Andy Heth (12th, 17:31), Kale Vining (24th, 18:06), and Payton Scott (27th, 18:15).Derek Young (30th, 18:22), Luke Sawmiller (31st, 18:23), and Ian Owens (35th, 18:32) also completed for Crestivew.

In addition to Van Wert, Lincolnview and Crestview, the 14-team field included Minster (113), Anna (140), New Haven (143), Ottawa-Glandorf (161), Wapakoneta (217), Shawnee (224), Bluffton (311), Fort Wayne Canterbury (317), Perry (339), Elida (387) and Allen East (392).

Lincolnview’s Brynleigh Moody was the runner-up in the varsity girls’ race and Van Wert’s Symphony Schuerman finished third overall. Moody spanned the 5K course in 19:50.1, while Schuerman ran it in 19:51.2.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Anna Buddelmeyer was the invididual champion (18:49.6).

“Brynleigh’s had a really consistent start for us,” Langdon said. “She’s placed really high for us at every race and meet we’ve been to, and she’s done a good job of leading our girls team. I think the rest of our girls are really following her lead – they’re all getting better and they’re trying to close the gap with Brynleigh.”

“Symphony had one of her strongest races even though it wasn’t a personal record, but she competed and being a freshman is working on her race strategy that best fits her,” Laudick said. “Seeing these athletes continue to push themselves and each other every week is all I can ask of them. The work during the week is most valuable for success on the weekends and we will continue to stay focused and take each week as they come.”

Ottawa-Glandorf won the team title (47 points) and Lincolnview was the runner-up (62). Wapakoneta finished third overall (108) and Van Wert was fourth (123). Crestview finished 8th (239).

Lincolnview’s Kiera Breese finished 7th individually (20:30.4) and teammate Kassidy Hammons was 14th (21:21.7). Kendall Hoffman (16th, 21:38.3) and Josie Miller (23rd, 22:15.6) closed out the scoring for the Lancers.

Van Wert’s Noelle Byrum placed 12th overall (21:17.3), followed by Lexi Deitemeyer (25th, 22:24.6) and Harmony Schuerman (43rd, 24:01.5).

The Lady Knights were led by Anna Gardner (24th, 22:17.7), Kenzie Harting (38th, 23:22.9), Ava Motycka (55th, 25:07.3), and Alexis Flagg (68th, 26:30.1).

Final team scoring: Ottawa-Glandorf (47), Lincolnview (62), Wapakoneta (108), Van Wert (123), Shawnee (139), Anna (156), Canterbury (186), Crestview (239), Bluffton (243), New Haven (252), Elida (279), Waynesfield-Goshen (299) and Allen East (339).

In the junior high 2-mile run, Van Wert placed second behind Ottawa-Glandorf and Lincolnview was 7th. The Van Wert boys won the team title and had the top three finishers – Oliver Scott (11:09.1), Nate Drerup (11:18.5) and Calvin Byrum (11:44.6). Lincolnview finished 3rd overall.