VW independent weekend sports briefs

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Paulding 2

PAULDING — Lincolnview held off Paulding in a five-set thriller on Saturday, winning 25-17, 23-25, 27-25, 25-27, 16-14 at Paulding High School.

Four Lancers finished with double digit digs – Allie Miller (30), Lauren Anspach (15), Makynlee Dickinson (12) and Madelyn Berryman (10). Ashlyn Price led Lincolnview with 33 assists and Dickinson added 20. Kara Suever had a team-high 16 kills, followed by Ila Hughes (12) and Brooklyn Byrne (11). Berryman had two of Lincolnview’s four aces in the match.

The Lancers (9-4) will host Spencerville on Tuesday.

Soccer

Delphos St. John’s 16 Van Wert 0

The visiting Blue Jays defeated Van Wert 16-0 on Saturday.

Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf today and Delphos St. John’s will travel to Columbus Grove on Tuesday.