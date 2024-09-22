VW independent weekend sports briefs
Volleyball
Lincolnview 3 Paulding 2
PAULDING — Lincolnview held off Paulding in a five-set thriller on Saturday, winning 25-17, 23-25, 27-25, 25-27, 16-14 at Paulding High School.
Four Lancers finished with double digit digs – Allie Miller (30), Lauren Anspach (15), Makynlee Dickinson (12) and Madelyn Berryman (10). Ashlyn Price led Lincolnview with 33 assists and Dickinson added 20. Kara Suever had a team-high 16 kills, followed by Ila Hughes (12) and Brooklyn Byrne (11). Berryman had two of Lincolnview’s four aces in the match.
The Lancers (9-4) will host Spencerville on Tuesday.
Soccer
Delphos St. John’s 16 Van Wert 0
The visiting Blue Jays defeated Van Wert 16-0 on Saturday.
Van Wert will host Ottawa-Glandorf today and Delphos St. John’s will travel to Columbus Grove on Tuesday.
