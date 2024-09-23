Council hears road construction, state audit updates

During his report to council members, Mayor Ken Markward gave a brief update on blighted properties around the city. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council heard some good news about the pending Bonnewitz Ave. extension project.

During Monday night’s meeting, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming told council members that bids for the project came in a bit lower than the original estimate of $1.6 million and he said work is slated to begin very soon.

“There were six bidders who submitted bids and we got the bid of $1.2 million,” Fleming said. “There were several bids under the engineer’s estimate so that was refreshing to have that happen.”

Fenson Contracting of Fort Jennings was awarded the bid and Fleming said a pre-construction meeting is planned for today. The Bonnewitz Ave. extension will cross N. Washington St. and go approximately 1,000 feet. The project should be complete by late spring or early summer, 2025.

Council members approved three other measures related to the project accepting small pieces of nearby land needed for the project. Fleming also gave an update on the ongoing Leeson Ave. re-construction project, which began in February.

“They’re a little over halfway with the excavation and putting stone back in and that should wrap up within a couple of weeks,” he explained. “It’ll really start to speed up and you’ll see some big changes over the next 2-3-4 weeks.”

During his report, Mayor Ken Markward gave a brief update on the city’s handling of blighted properties and noted three such properties are now in the court system.

City Auditor Erika Blackmore told council members that the state’s audit is complete and is 65 pages. She noted the audit noted there were three occasions in 2023 that council went into executive session and the reason why was not put in the official minutes.

“I went back to the videos and it was spoken what the executive session was for but it was not put in the minutes,” she said. “The state auditors don’t look at the videos, they just look at the minutes.”

She said also said 30 percent of council members last year did not do sunshine law training as required by law and she urged all council members to complete the training, which is good for each two-year term.

Blackmore also requested that council approve a “then and now” invoice for $4,648 for Asphalt Materials Inc. It was approved 6-0.

Law Director John Hatcher said texting while driving cases remain high in Van Wert Municipal Court. In April of last year, the state’s distracted driving law became a primary offense. The new law gave authorities probable cause to pull over motorists if they witness them illegally using a cell phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. It is illegal in most circumstances for anyone in Ohio to use or hold a cell phone or electronic device while driving. Citations are mandatory and must be issued by law enforcement officers. If found guilty, penalties range from $150 to $500 plus court costs and a possible license suspension.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.