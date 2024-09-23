Defensive Pistol Match this Sunday

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a Defensive Pistol Match on Sunday, September 29, with registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the match starting at 2 p.m. that day.

Defensive Pistol is a walking course of targets to engage as you move from target to target. For these matches it is best to have several magazines and at least 100 rounds of ammunition.

This match is open to members and non-members. The cost to participate is $5, and you may run this course as many times as you would like to do so.

For more information, call 419.203.8662.