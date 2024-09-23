Donations sought…

On September 19, the Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Ohio City Fire Department at a house fire. CERT is now working to raise support for the family. After meeting with the family it is determined that monetary donations are needed. Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT,138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include Case No. 4566 #4566 in the memo.Donations can also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org. Bob Barnes photo