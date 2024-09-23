Gas prices going up locally, statewide

VW independent staff/submitted information

No doubt you noticed – after declining in recent weeks, average gasoline prices in Ohio went up 18.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Even with the increase, prices in Ohio are 15.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Monday night’s price for a gallon of self-serve regular gas was $3.14 at the Sunoco station on N. Washington St. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.55 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.55 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.24 per gallon. Locally, pump prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon at Murphy USA to $3.19 at Brookside Marathon.

“With oil prices jumping after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a larger-than-expected half percent, we’ve seen some states where gas prices have inched back up, while others have continued to decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Most of these increases should be temporary with declines returning in the days and weeks ahead.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

September 23, 2023: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

September 23, 2022: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

September 23, 2021: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 23, 2020: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

September 23, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 23, 2018: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

September 23, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 23, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 23, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

September 23, 2014: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)