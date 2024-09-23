New VWPD officers…

Debra Ebert took the oath to be a reserve police officer with the Van Wert Police Department She is is a full time dispatcher for the department and she already has a law enforcement certificate from prior experience. She has been added to help out with sporting event security and parades. Connor Smitley was a Van Wert High School CEO student and wanted a career in law enforcement. He graduated from the Vantage Police Academy and joined the Van Wert Police Department as a full-time police officer on Monday. Pictured above: Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, Mayor Ken Markward, Ebert, Smitley and Police Chief Doug Weigle. Photo submitted