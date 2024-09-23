Power outage planned for third ward

VW independent staff

A number of AEP customers living in Van Wert’s third ward won’t have electricity late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

According to Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, a planned power outage is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. Thursday, September 26 until 5 a.m. Friday, September 27. The outage will affect most of the third ward. If work is completed early than expected, power will be restored sooner.

Fleming said AEP will be contacting every affected customer via an automated telephone this week.