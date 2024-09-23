State urging safety at train crossings

COLUMBUS — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio and the Ohio Rail Development Commission are participating in See Tracks, Think Train Week, September 23-27. The week is dedicated as a reminder to Ohioans to practice safety around all rail crossings.

Every three hours, a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States. Crashes at rail crossings can be more severe than other collisions and are more likely to result in death and injury.

“It’s up to all of us to make safe choices when walking or driving near railroad tracks and trains,” PUCO Chair Jenifer French said. “Crossing legally and carefully can prevent tragic collisions.”

“See Tracks, Think Train Week is an excellent opportunity to remind all Ohioans to stay safe at highway-rail grade crossings,” said Scott Corbitt, Chair of the Ohio Rail Development Commission. “Together with our state partners, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, as well as Operation Lifesaver, we encourage the traveling public to be alert when approaching tracks. Highway-rail grade crossing collisions and pedestrian trespass on tracks together account for more than 95 percent of all railroad fatalities. Always expect a train,”

“For years we have worked with our transportation partners and communities around the state to promote the importance of rail safety,” said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks. “It’s our job to educate all transportation users so they can make safe decisions around rail grade crossings and tracks.”

The PUCO and ORDC are encouraging you to follow these steps for safety:

Always expect a train. Trains are quieter and faster than you think, can run on any track, at any time, from either direction and do not run on schedules.

Trains are quieter and faster than you think, can run on any track, at any time, from either direction and do not run on schedules. Walking on or beside railroad tracks is illegal. This includes photo shoots!

is illegal. This includes photo shoots! The only safe place to cross tracks is at designated public crossings with a crossbuck, flashing red lights or a gate. Crossing anywhere else is illegal.

Crossing anywhere else is illegal. Avoid getting stuck. Before crossing in a vehicle, be sure there is space on the other side to completely clear the tracks.

Before crossing in a vehicle, be sure there is space on the other side to completely clear the tracks. Never pass flashing lights or go around lowered gates. Always wait until lights have stopped flashing and gates are completely raised.

Always wait until lights have stopped flashing and gates are completely raised. Wait to cross until you can see clearly in both directions. Multiple tracks may mean multiple trains.

Multiple tracks may mean multiple trains. Stay off railroad bridges and trestles. Stay out of railroad tunnels. There is ONLY ROOM for the train.

Stay out of railroad tunnels. There is ONLY ROOM for the train. Do not attempt to hop aboard railroad equipment at any time. Trains, tracks and railroad yards are NOT playgrounds. Never climb on, under or through railroad cars. Never jump on or off a train while it’s moving.

With 36 freight railroads operating approximately 5,000 miles of track and over 5,600 public grade crossings, Ohio is the fifth leading state in terms of goods transported by rail. The PUCO, in conjunction with the Ohio Rail Development Commission, is responsible for ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians at highway-rail grade crossings in Ohio. PUCO rail inspectors inspect the warning devices that are essential for everyone’s safety.

In 2023, there were 77 train-vehicle collisions at public railroad crossings in Ohio, including 5 fatalities. Rail lines in Ohio are private property and trespassing is both strictly prohibited and extremely dangerous.