Van Wert Live: “Bundle and Save”

By Quincy Thompson

Entertainment has the unique ability to lift our spirits, create lasting memories, and bring us together. At Van Wert Live, we believe everyone should have access to incredible live performances—without breaking the bank. That’s why we offer our exclusive “Bundle and Save” option that gives you the best of both worlds: more entertainment at a more economical price.

You have several options to bundle and save, including Robert Cray. Photo submitted

When you purchase tickets to three or more shows in one transaction, you’ll receive 20 percent off your entire order. Think about it: more nights of thrilling performances, heartwarming laughter, or soul-stirring music – all for less. This discount means you can bring the whole family to enjoy a variety of shows, or treat yourself to multiple evenings of world-class entertainment.

The best part? You don’t have to limit yourself to just one kind of performance. With a lineup full of concerts, theatrical productions, and more, bundling lets you experience the diversity of entertainment Van Wert Live has to offer while saving significantly.

Whether you’re a loyal attendee or trying something new, the “Bundle and Save” offer helps make live entertainment more accessible. So why settle for just one show when you can immerse yourself in three or more at an unbeatable price?

This is your chance to experience more, spend less and make memories that will last a lifetime, all while staying within your budget. Don’t wai, get your tickets today and take advantage of this incredible deal. This fall you could experience bluegrass with Yonder Mountain, the blues with Robert Cray Band, and the hits of Elvis with Dean – Z. What will you bundle?

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, call 419.238.6722 or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.