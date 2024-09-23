Volleyball invite set for Saturday

Submitted information

CONVOY — The 23rd annual Leland Smith Insurance Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational is set for this Saturday, September 28, at Crestview High School in Convoy, Ohio.

Matches begin in both the HS and MS gyms at Crestview at 9 a.m. The field features eight teams who will compete for the title of champion.

The first matches of the day will be the host school Division VI No. 10 Crestview (10-2) against Division IIII Celina (5-9) at 9 a.m. in the high school gym and Division VI No. 3 St Henry (12-3) will face Division V Fairbanks (9-3) in the elementary school gym. The second matches will showcase Indiana 4A school Decatur Bellmont (14-7) against Division VI Fort Recovery (7-6) in the high school gym and Division V No. 16 Ottawa-Glandorf (8-6) vs. Norwalk St. Paul (9-4) in the elementary school gym.

This is a highly anticipated volleyball invitational in northwest Ohio. Each team will be participating in three matches and the championship game will be played at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

Admission prices for the entire day are $6 for adults and $4 for students. No conference passes or school season passes will be accepted for this invitational tournament.