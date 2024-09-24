AI expert to speak in Van Wert

Submitted information

The Van Wert Young Professionals will be presenting a brunch program from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at Willow Bend Country Club. The presenter will be Mark Cardwell who is recognized as an AI advocate with expertise in integrating artificial intelligence into small business workflows. Come find out all of the ways AI can benefit what you do. Click here to register.

The Van Wert Young Professionals Group is part of the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce programming. Follow them on Facebook or contact Madison Bronson at the Chamber office by phone, 419.238.4390, or e-mail chamber@vanwertchamber.com.