Crestview in action

Crestview’s Emma Ward (above) and Elle Ward (below) and the Lady Knights played a NWC soccer match at Allen East on Monday night. Unfortunately for Crestview, the Mustangs won 9-0. The Lady Knights (2-7) are scheduled to play at Ottoville today. In other girls soccer action on Monday, Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Van Wert 14-0. Photos courtesy of Wyatt Richardson