Hatcher Commended Student

Lincolnview High School Principal Brad Mendenhall has announced Lindsey Hatcher has been named a Commended Student in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program. Although Hatcher will not continue in the scholarship competition, she placed as one of the top students in the nation by her qualifying score on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test. “Congratulations to Lindsey Hatcher and we hope that this recognition will help broaden her educational opportunities and encourage her pursuit to academic success,” Mendenhall said. Photo submitted