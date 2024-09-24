Humane Society plans Bag Bingo

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society’s second annual Bag Bingo fundraiser will take place on October 12, at the Van Wert County Jr. Fair Building. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and bingo will begin at 10 a.m. This event promises to encourage fun and community spirit, all while raising crucial funds for the Van Wert County Humane Society.

This kitty, named “Lunch Box” is checking out the spa basket. Photo submitted

The Bag Bingo fundraiser will feature an array of themed items such as cat lovers, dog lovers, spa day, OSU, and more. There will be 20 games of bingo, which means 20 bags available to win. There are also over eight bags for raffle.

Tickets for bag bingo are priced at $20 per ticket before the event, or $30 at the door. Tickets will include 20 bingo cards, and additional bingo tickets will be available for purchase for $1 per game. Only 300 admission tickets are available for purchase. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Van Wert County Humane Society Shelter, 550 Fox Rd.

“Our Bag Bingo event is an opportunity for our community to come together in support of a cause we all care deeply about,” said Kirsten Barnhart, Van Wert County Humane Society Board Secretary. “We’re excited to offer a morning of entertainment, friendly competition, and the chance to win fabulous prizes, all while contributing to the Van Wert County Humane Society.”

In addition to the bingo games, the event will feature a variety of other activities, including over eight baskets up for raffle and a 50/50 drawing. Refreshments and concessions will also be available. All proceeds made from this event directly helps the Humane Society care for lost and abandoned animals in the Van Wert community.

Per state law, all players must be 18 years or older.