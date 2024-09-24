Leah Ann Fulmer

Leah Ann Fulmer, 65, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:31 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on November 26, 1958, to James and Esther (Bair) Swably.

Leah enjoyed woodworking, clock repair and working on cars. Until her health declined, Leah was restoring her 1967 Ford Galaxie.

She is survived by her mother, Esther Swably of Grover Hill; children, Charles Fulmer of Van Wert, Chrissie Fulmer of Van Wert, and Carie Fulmer of Paris, Illinois; grandchildren, Bethie Ashby of Van Wert, Hayley Hoagland of Van Wert, Nicy Hyland of Paris, Illinois, and Riley Thatcher of Clinton, Tennessee, and siblings, Tina Howell of Grover Hill, Jess Swably of Decatur, Indiana, Jerry Mann of New Haven, Indiana, and Lillian Williams of Corunna, Indiana, Hank Lewis of Metz, Indiana and Carolyn McGuirk of Angola, Indiana.

Leah was preceded in death by her father, James Swably.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Sam Weicht, officiating. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the West Ohio Food Bank.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.