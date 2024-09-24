Mark J. Sheets

Mark J. Sheets, 33, of Willshire, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital.

He was born August 15, 1991, in Decatur, the son of D’Wight and Michelle (Carr) Sheets.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Church and Masonic Lodge – Shane’s Lodge #377 in Rockford. Mark was a lifetime member of the Willshire Fire Department, was on the Willshire Board of Public Affairs and a past member of the Village Council.

He was involved in the Van Wert County Fair Auxiliary, a member of the Old-Fashioned Farmers Association and was a truck driver for Doug Bradtmueller Trucking.

He is survived by his parents, D’Wight and Michelle Sheets; his brother, Brett (Sarah) Sheets of Ohio City; nieces, Willow and Karisa; nephews, Everest and Chayse, and his dog, Snoopy.

Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles “Ed” and Mary Sheets; maternal grandparents, Gene Carr; Ed and Mary Jane Krueckeberg; uncle, Jeff Sheets, and cousins, B.J. and Stephanie Carr.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Indiana, followed by a Masonic service.A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at St. Paul’s Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Steve Drake will be officiating and burial will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Church or Masonic Lodge – Shane’s Lodge #377

To sign the guest book, click on www.hhzfuneralhome.com.