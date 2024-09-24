ODJFS: unemployment decreases locally, statewide

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Figures released on Tuesday show Van Wert County’s August unemployment rate was below the state average.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Ohio’s statewide unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in August, the same as July. By comparison, Van Wert County’s jobless rate was 3.7 percent, down from 4.2 percent in July, but higher than August, 2023, when it was 3.1 percent. ODJFS said the county had a labor force of 15,000 last month, with 14,400 employed.

Once again, Mercer County had Ohio’s lowest jobless rate, 2.9 percent, down from 3.2 percent in July. Wyandot County also checked in at 2.9 percent, down substantially from 4.2 percent the previous month. Putnam County had the state’s third lowest jobless rate, 3.1 percent, while Auglaize County had the sixth lowest rate, 3.3 percent.

Paulding County’s August uemployment rate was 3.7 percent, down from 5.0 percent in July, while Allen County (4.3 percent) also came in under the statewide average.

From July, unemployment rates decreased in all 88 counties.

The counties with the 10 lowest jobless rates in August were Mercer and Wyandot counties (2.9 percent), Putnam and Holmes counties (3.1 percent), Auglaize and Medina counties (3.3 percent), Geauga, Wayne and Madison counties (3.4 percent) and Lake County (3.5 percent).

The counties with the 10 highest jobless rates last month were Athens County (6.4 percent), Jefferson and Meigs counties (6.3 percent), Monroe County (6.2 percent), Lucas and Scioto counties (5.5 percent), Noble County (5.4 percent), Jackson County (5.3 percent) and Adams and Trumbull counties (5.2 percent).