Parkway homecoming court…

The Parkway High School student government is inviting all community members and alumni to the annual fall homecoming festivities. The festivities start on Sunday, September 29, and will feature all Parkway fall athletic teams and the homecoming attendants from each grade. The parade will begin at approximately 4 p.m. and the powderpuff games will follow at 5:30 p.m. This year’s fall homecoming game, Parkway vs. St. Henry, will be played October 4, with the homecoming coronation starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by the game at 7 p.m. Attendants include (pictured above) freshman KJae Stover, sophomore Megan Hughes, and junior Emmery Temple. The three senior candidates in the running for homecoming queen are Cali Bollenbacher, Helana Sinning, and Meah Suzuki. Photo submitted