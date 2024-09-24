Preview: Knights (2-3) at Wildcats (1-4)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Friday’s NWC tilt at Stadium Park will feature a pair of teams trying to get back on the winning track. Delphos Jefferson (1-4, 0-2 NWC) has lost four straight while Crestview (2-3, 0-2 NWC) has dropped back-to-back games.

Injuries have hampered the Knights this season, including injuries to running back Braxton Leeth and quarterback Bryson Penix. Leeth has (ankle) played just five quarters this season, while Penix missed last week’s game against Allen East with a shoulder injury. However, Crestview head coach Cole Harting hinted at least one could be back Friday night.

“Every day we are getting closer and closer to being health this week we should get back a key player or two, but we will continue to build depth with those that filled in,” Harting stated.

Wren Sheets has caught three touchdown passes for the Knights. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Harting had nothing but praise for those who have stepped up in the “next man up” mentality.

“Injuries are the hardest thing to overcome for any sport but it also brings opportiunity for those looking to step in and make a name for themselves,” he stated. “Last week, junior Huxley Grose stepped in at quarterback and absolutely made to most out of his opportunity. He was able to show great poise in the pocket and distributed the ball to all the receivers on his way to tying the school record for passing touchdowns in a game with five.”

“In the absence of Braxton Leeth and Zayden Martin, Ayden Martin has shown that he can carry the workload and run the ball very efficiently,” Harting continued. “On the defensive side of the ball, Evin Brincefield has done a great job stepping in and playing linebacker and every week that passes, he continues to improve.”

“Crestview is a better team than their record shows,” Delphos Jefferson head coach Allan Pohlman said. “They’ve played a tough schedule and have played every opponent tough. They have a balanced attack on offense which can make them difficult to defend.”

“Although they have been plagued by injuries, they still have plenty of playmakers who are stepping up, so we will need to be sound fundamentally this week and follow our assignments. They also have a 6’6″ wide receiver (Wren Sheets) who is a deep threat. We will need to be sure that we take away the big plays to him.”

After a 33-0 season opening win against N. College Hill, Delphos Jefferson lost a 17-13 game to Parkway and has since played three straight 5-0 teams – Paulding and two state ranked teams, Bluffton and Columbus Grove. Pohlman is encouraged by what he’s seen so far.

“We are certainly not where we want to be in the win/loss column but there are plenty of positives to take away from the first half of the season,” Pohlman said. “The biggest positive is that we have consistently played hard in every game no matter the score. Our kids show a lot of resilience and we know that is going to pay off for us.”

“We are a young team with only three seniors starting,” he added. “We have many sophomores who are starting and we are seeing huge strides in their growth.”

The Wildcats enter the game averaging 192 yards of total offense. That unit is led by quarterback Karder Agner, who Pohlman describes as a playmaker.

“He’s 6-3 and 210 pounds so he is versatile in the run and pass,” Pohlman explained. “He has the ability to create plays on his own, which gives our offense a good dynamic. Our offense is centered around his ability to make plays. Karder only played a few games at quarterback for us last year, but other than that, he has never really played the position before, so he is still growing in this position. His athleticism certainly helps him at this position.

So far this season, Agner has completed 41-of-79 passes for 356 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 206 yards and three more scores on 61 carries. Luke Rode (21-229, four touchdowns) is the team’s leading receiver.

Defensively, Delphos Jefferson has caused 16 fumbles and intercepted seven passes. The Wildcats rank near the middle of the NWC in terms of total yards allowed per game.

“No matter who they are playing, they play extremely hard and give great effort,” Harting said. “It’s easy to see on film that they are continuing to improve each week. Defensively, they do a great job of causing turnovers. They are tops in the league at forcing fumbles and interceptions. We will need to take care of the ball this week and not give them extra possesions.

“Offensively, they do a good job of staying balanced, we will need to be able to stop the run while playing sound coverages behind. We need to force them to move the ball down the field consistently.”

Friday’s Crestview at Delphos Jefferson game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.