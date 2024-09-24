Ryan L. Adam

Ryan L. Adam, a distinguished farmer and cherished member of the Convoy community, will be remembered fondly as a man of unwavering dedication and love. Born in Van Wert, on June 25, 1965, to Ronald Adam, who preceded him in death, and his mother, Rita J. Adam, Ryan’s journey was one filled with a deep passion for agriculture and a profound love for his family.

After graduating from Crestview High School in 1983, Ryan went on to earn a degree from UNOH, shaping the foundation for a remarkable career in farming. Ryan was not only a farmer, but a passionate breeder and exhibitor of Suffolk sheep, showcasing his agricultural expertise in various capacities. He also gave 20 years working for P&L Fertilizer.

Ryan’s connection to his community was profound. His service on the Van Wert County Fair Board, dedication to 4-H Advisory Council, and being a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church highlighted his selfless nature and commitment to causes he held dear. He was also involved in organizations such as Van Wert Area Economic Development, Ohio Farm Bureau, and the United Suffolk Sheep Association.

As a devoted husband to Arnelle Adam, whom he wed on November 25, 1989, Ryan found solace in family bonds. Their son Rusty (Megan) Adam and grandchildren, Ellie and Aiden, brought immense joy and purpose to his life. Ryan’s impact extends beyond his immediate family, touching the hearts of his mother Rita, sister Robin (Michael) Schumm, and numerous nieces and nephews.

We invite you to join in reflecting on Ryan’s life at his funeral service, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. The service will be presided over by Pastor Will Haggis, with a committal service to follow at Convoy I.O.O.F Cemetery. You are welcome to pay your respects to Ryan’s family between 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to the Van Wert County Fair Board, Van Wert County 4-H, or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

To share memories and condolences in Ryan’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Ryan’s legacy of love, dedication, and kindness will endure in our memories.