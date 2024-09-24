Volleyball: Crestview tops Van Wert

VW independent sports

CONVOY — No. 10 Crestview started off a busy week with a dominating straight set win over county rival Van Wert on Monday, 25-5, 25-10, 25-6.

Nevaeh Ross was 16-of-16 at the service line with a pair of aces, Ellie Kline was 11-11 with two aces and Kaci Gregory was 13-of-14 with three aces. Emily Lichtle was 4-of-5 and added two aces and finished with a match-high 25 assists. Adelyn Figley had nine kills and Gregory and Haley McCoy each added seven kills in the victory. Kline added five digs and Gregory and McCoy each had four.

For Van Wert, Amaya Dowdy, Bella Wise, Claire Benner and Kenlie Rickard each had two kills, and Rickard added an ace. Wise and Dowdy had five and four kills respectively and Brissia Ickes led the Cougars with seven assists.

Crestview (11-2, 4-0) will host No. 9 (Division V) Bluffton (13-2, 2-0 NWC) in a key NWC match tonight. Van Wert (1-12) will host No. 9 (Division VI) Parkway tonight.