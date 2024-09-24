Voter registration deadline approaching

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of registration for the November 5 general election is Monday, October 7. The board office is located at 1362 E. Ervin Rd. and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. October 7. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County or who has moved since the last election and has not changed their address with the Van Wert County Board of Elections should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration: Van Wert License Bureau, Brumback Library, Delphos Public Library, Van Wert County Department of Job & Family Services, WIC, Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office, Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, and Title Department in the Van Wert County Courthouse and the Board of Elections Office. You may also register to vote or update your voter registration online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/.

Any questions regarding voter registration may be answered by contacting the board office at 419.238.4192.