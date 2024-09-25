2024 Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 6

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

I’m finding this hard to process – by 10 p.m. Friday night (Saturday night for Delphos St. John’s and Anna), 60 percent of the 2024 high school football season will be complete. We’re at the point of the season where league and conference races are starting to take shape and we’re getting an idea which teams will likely be in the playoffs. The next five weeks will determine playoff posititioning for most of those teams.

Last week, I managed to go 16-3 (84 percent), which takes my overall season record to 90-27 (77 percent). All three of my losses last week came in the GMC. Back-to-back subpar weeks in weeks 2-3 are still haunting me.

This week, there are six games of the week along with some other interesting matchups. Here are this week’s picks.

Games of the Week

Lima Central Catholic (4-1) at Bluffton (5-0)

Bluffton is ranked No. 5 in Division VI and Lima Central Catholic is No. 10 in Division VII. The Pirates are averaging a staggering 52 points and 451 yards of offense per game, while allowing 4.8 points and just 135 total yards per game. Lima Central Catholic’s numbers aren’t as eye-popping but I can’t help but this this will be a decent game, at least for a while. I see Bluffton pulling away for the win in this one.

The pick: Bluffton

Marion Local (5-0) at Versailles (5-0)

The top-ranked team in Division VII (and winner of 53 straight games) vs. the No. 4 team in Division V. Maybe I’m overthinking it, but this game feels like it has upset alert written all over it. These two teams played to a one point game last year and this one could be close as well. Then again, Marion Local has simply dismantled each of its first five opponents. The closest game was 42-9 vs. St. Henry. Versailles has had a couple of close calls, including an 18-17 win over New Bremen and the Tigers are the home team here. It’s usually a bad idea to pick against the home team in the MAC but I’m doing it here. The Flyers soar to yet another victory.

The pick: Marion Local

Ottawa-Glandorf (2-3) at Bath (4-1)

This is a tough one. On paper, Bath is the favorite, yet every game with the Wildcats seems to go right down to the wire and most of their games have involved a lot of points. Just look back to last week’s game vs. Elida, 62-56. Then there was the Week No. 2 game vs. Van Wert (43-37). Ottawa-Glandorf is a team that has improved and is probably better than 2-3. The Titans have played a fairly brutal schedule to this point. As for this game, it’s probably a coin flip but since Bath is the home team and seemingly finds ways to win each week, I’m going with the Wildcats. However, it won’t be surprising to week O-G squeak out a win.

The pick: Bath

Paulding (5-0) at Fairview (3-2)

Another intriguing matchup. On one hand, Fairview’s two losses have come by a combined eight points, including a 35-34 upset loss to Tinora last week. The Apaches have faced just one team with a winning record so far. Expect for the Wayne Trace game (24-14), the Panthers have won all of their games by at least 25 points. However, Paulding’s opponents to this point have a combined record of 3-22. That’s not a knock on anyone, it’s just how the schedule has played out. I’ve gone back and forth with this game but my initial thought was to go with the home team so that’s what I’m doing. I think the Apaches win a close one.

The pick: Fairview

Crestview (2-3) at Delphos Jefferson (1-4)

Injuries have plagued Crestview to this point but it’s possible the Knights will get a player or two back this Friday night. Not to look past this game, but the schedule is going to get much harder for Crestview. As for Jefferson, the Wildcats have played three straight 5-0 teams and are hungry for a win. Coach Allan Pohlman is seeing some positive things with his Wildcat team but it’s going to take some time to build the program back up. I’m going with the Knights in this one.

The pick: Crestview

St. Marys Memorial (3-2) at Van Wert (1-4)

Despite last week’s 35-14 loss to Wapakoneta, the Cougars did show some flashes, but big plays and turnovers again hurt Van Wert against one of the best teams in all of Division III. If the Cougars can find ways to reduce the number of mistakes they’ll be fine. It won’t be an easy game this week. Preparing for the Wing-T these days is like preparing for the wishbone. As head coach Keith Recker said, it’s extremely difficult to replicate in practice. Could the Cougars win this one? Yes, I could see that but the Roughriders are the favorite here and I’m going with the visitors.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Best of the Rest

GMC

Antwerp at Tinora: Tinora

Ayersville at Edgerton: Edgerton

Wayne Trace at Hicksville: Wayne Trace

MAC

Anna at Delphos St. John’s (Saturday): Anna

Fort Recovery at New Bremen: New Bremen

Minster at St. Henry: Minster

Parkway at Coldwater: Coldwater

NWC

Columbus Grove at Allen East: Columbus Grove

Spencerville at Fort Loramie: Fort Loramie

WBL

Celina at Elida: Celina

Kenton at Defiance: Defiance

Shawnee at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

TCL

Lima Sr. at Toledo Woodward: Lima Sr.