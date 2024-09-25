Court holds sentencing, other hearings

VW independent staff

13 different criminal were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Thursday, September 19, and Wednesday, September 25. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over all but one of the hearings.

Bond violation

During a hearing in front of Magistrate Christie Steffan, Eric Braun, 53, of Ohio City, was in court on a bond violation. New bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety and a further hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 2.

Sentencings

Larry Wilson, 55, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 180 days of electronic house arrest with credit for 32 days for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Nicole Cooper, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 26 hours of community service and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, fifth degree felony. She is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Jason Tallman, 42, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Malcolm Olliver, 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 28 days of electronic house arrest with a curfew and 30 days in jail at a later date for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, he is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Arraignment

Steven Johnson, 31, of Columbus Grove, pleaded not guilty plea to breaking and entering and theft, both fifth degree felonies. Bond was withheld due to his incarceration in prison. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. October 16.

Plea changes

Steven Barrett, 23, of Franklin, entered a guilty plea to OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 11 a.m. November 1.

Danal Parsons, 54, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth degree felony. Sentencing was set 9 a.m. October 2.

Paul Pursell, 57, of Columbus Grove, changed his plea to guilty of receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. October 23.

Joshua Williams, 30, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Eric Hohman, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. He also admitted to violating his probation in two other cases. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. October 16.

Time waivers

Korbin Taylor, 26, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case. Bond was modified to a surety bond with electronic house arrest, a curfew and a no-contact order. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. October 2.

Johnathon Wilt, 34, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 6.