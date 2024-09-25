Ohio School Report Card discussed by Van Wert BOE

Superintendent Mark Bagley addresses the Van Wert school board during Wednesday’s meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The state’s latest school report card was the main topic of dicussion during Wednesday’s meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

The district earned a three-star rating out of five stars, which means the school system met the overall state standards. Van Wert City Schools earned four stars for its graduation rate, three stars for achievement, gap closing and early literacy, and two stars in progress. The information was covered in 45 minute presentation.

“It’s a one time snapshot so we’re trying not to get too high on the successes or too low on the things we wish would be better,” said Chris Covey, Director of Curriculum. “It’s based on one test in the spring. At the same time there’s information in there we can use.”

“We are getting better and I think when the bar gets moved we adjust as well,” Superintendent Mark Bagley said. “This is just one component – we have other ways to track what kids do as well but I’m real pleased with what Chris, the team and administrators have done to get kids engaged.”

More information about the district’s overall rating, as well as information about individual buildings can be found by clicking here.

The board heard one inquiry. Mike Baldea, owner of Flagship Tax Center asked if the board would consider going from from a traditional income tax to an earned income tax, meaning many seniors and other eligible people would be exempt from the district’s one percent school income tax.

“This is something we would have to research to understand the impact it would make on the school district in general and we have to see if it would be something we would be interested in pursuing ” Board President Debby Compton said.

Board members accepted one resignation – Samantha Spranger, middle school paraprofessional. The board also approved a list of spring sports head coaches and winter sports assistant coaches, including Nate Hoverman, head track and field coach; Eli Alvarez, boys tennis head coach; Sean Kennedy, head softball coach, and Charlie Witten, head baseball coach.

The list of winter assistant coaches includes Damien Helm, varsity boys basketball assistant; Ben Shindeldecker, junior varsity; Keaton Altimus, freshman, Tom Baer, eighth grade; Nate Hoverman, seventh grade; Kelsey Luthman, varsity girls basketball assistant; Paige Gerardot, junior varsity; Sierra Poulson, eighth grade; Abby Jackson, seventh grade; Brock Blackmore and Jim Davis, assistant bowling; Nick Pauff, Brad Allmandinger and Terrin Contreras, high school assistant wrestling coaches; Chris Heath and Jacob Durden, middle school wrestling, and Danni Chiles, assistant swim coach.

In other business, the board approved:

An eighth grade class trip to Washington, DC, for 84 students and 11 adult chaperones, October 22-25.

An agreement with Mongtomery County ESC for educational assessment team services.

An agreement with Therapy Solutions for physical therapy services for designated services.

A recommondation for 2025 plan year premiums – a four percent increase for health insurance premiums and a three percent increase for dental insurance premiums.

Board members also accepted a lengthy list of donations from businesses, organizations and individuals for various programs. Before adjourning, the board met in executive session to discuss matters required to be kept confidential by federal or state law, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.