Some EMS runs re-routed to Lima

VW independent staff

Some EMS runs to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital have been diverted to hospitals in Lima, due to issues with the local hospital’s CT scanner. A handful of such calls were diverted on Tuesday.

“OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital is in the process of upgrading the CT scanner to advance technology for our patients,” OhioHealth spokesperson Lindsey Gordon said. “We do have a temporary CT scanner in place, which unfortunately broke down and parts needed to be replaced. As a result, we need to transfer critical patients who may require a CT scan.”

Gordon added that repairs to the temporary CT scanner are underway.