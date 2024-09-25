VW independent volleyball recap

VW independent sports

All three Van Wert County volleyball teams were in action Tuesday nights. A recap of those matches is listed below.

Crestview 3 Bluffton 2

CONVOY — In front of a big crowd at Ray Etzler Gymnasium, No. 10 Crestview and No. 9 Bluffton played a five-set thriller with the Lady Knights rallying to win 25-17, 26-28, 23-25, 26-24, 15-9.

Adelyn Figley recorded 34 kills in the match, along with 14 digs and went 11-of-11 at the service line with an ace. Kaci Gregory had 12 kills and 12 digs, followed by Haley McCoy (eight kills) and Kennedy Crider (six kills). Crider and McCoy had seven and six blocks for points respectively. Ellie Kline finished with 36 digs and was 21-of-22 serving with two aces, and Josie Kulwicki had 15 digs and was 31-of-32 at the service line with an ace. Emily Lichtle had 56 assists.

The Lady Knights (12-2, 5-0 NWC) will travel to Allen East tonight.

Parkway 3 Van Wert 0

No. 9 Parkway (Division VI) swept Van Wert 25-15, 25-7, 25-11 Tuesday night.

Maria Parrish led Van Wert with 11 digs, Brissia Ickes had nine assists and Bella Wise had four kills. Brittyn Burns led Parkway with 12 kills, 11 digs and six aces.

Both teams are back in action tonight. Van Wert (1-13) will host Ottawa-Glandorf and Parkway (13-4) will be home to No. 1 Coldwater.

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

At Lincolnview High School, the Lancers defeated Spencerville 25-5, 25-14, 25-13 on Tuesday.

Ila Hughes and Beth Hughes had nine and eight kills, Allie Miller tallied 22 digs, and Makynlee Dickinson and Ashlyn Price each finished with 17 assists. Dickinson also had three aces.

Lincolnview (10-4, 2-1 NWC) will travel to Columbus Grove tonight.