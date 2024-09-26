Historic Eggerss Stadium Legacy Program rolls on

Standing in the south end zone at Eggerss Stadium, left to right, are Van Wert County Foundation Director of Philanthropy Laney Nofer, Van Wert City Schools Superintendent Mark Bagley, and Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker. The Van Wert County Foundation has awarded a $150,000 grant to put up a multi-use concessions building just outside the south end zone. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

After recent announcements of Eggerss Stadium naming rights, there is more good news to share.

The Van Wert County Foundation has awarded a $150,000 grant for the purpose of construction of the multi-purpose concessions/restroom/storage building just outside the south end zone. This comes with naming rights once the structure is completed, likely in Phase IV of the overall project.

“While Van Wert Forward and the stadium renovation are two separate initiatives, there is a direct correlation between them,” said John White, Eggerss Stadium Legacy Campaign Chair. “It’s exciting to see such progress in both areas that will make downtown a vibrant place to be.”

That leads to collaboration with endless possibilities.

“From the beginning, we stated the desire to partner with entities such as Main Street Van Wert, the Brumback Library, Van Wert Live, etc.,” stated Mark Bagley, Superintendent of Van Wert City Schools. “We want to share our facilities with the community for activities other than football as well.”

The Van Wert County Foundation is a place-based non-profit organization focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for Van Wert County by inspiring, fulfilling and supporting philanthropy.

“The partnership between the Van Wert City Schools and the Van Wert County Foundation has been critical to the success of our community,” said Seth Baker, CEO of the Van Wert County Foundation. “Together we have activated resources that transform the quality of life for those we serve. Community projects like this begin when one has a hunch that something could be and dares to share that dream with others. It’s been fun to watch this hunch become a reality.”

With Phase II of the project winding down, sights are set on the next portion of work to be completed. Planning will begin after the football season wraps up. The work will include the installation of a new elevator, complete renovation of the locker room under the stadium, some additional roof replacement, and the construction of a multi-purpose training room. This will complete all the work within the stadium itself.

“The timing of Legacy Naming Rights has been great,” White said. “As we complete portions of the construction, we can begin to recognize those who have the desire to be part of program.”

There are still opportunities in this once in a lifetime event. Various areas of the stadium are available as well as the paver program. To see a complete list of naming rights, click here. To access the paver program form, click here.

Anyone who needs more information should contact John White at 419.203.1217.