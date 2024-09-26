Lincolnview named as a 4-star district

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview Local Schools earned a four-star rating, according to the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce’s latest School Report Cards. That was a topic of considerable discussion during Wednseday’s monthly school board meeting.

The district earned five stars in the graduation category, four stars in achievement and gap closing categories and three stars in the categories of progress and early literacy. The results were explained by Curiculum Director Kelly Looser and Superintendent Jeff Snyder said he’s pleased with the rating.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder said he’s pleased with the district’s 4-star rating. Van Wert independent file photo

“The reason I’m pleased with it is because each year the state on some of the tests change the benchmarks to get a certain star and because of that it’s a moving target to hit,” Snyder stated. “Even though we did drop from 4.5 to four stars we’re still above average as a district. We’ve been working hard to be consistent on what we do and how we do it every day.”

The board approved a number of personnel decisions, including personal service contracts, including Adam Ries, assistant play director; Mary Ann Falk and Kim Pollack, tech directors, and Josh England, set coordinator. Supplemental contracts were approved for Eric Fishpaw, freshman class advisor; Chad Kraner, play/musical director; Eli Alvarez, eighth grade girls basketball coach; Alison Hammons, junior high cheerleading coach; Kevin Lonstreth, junior varsity softball coach,and Thonda Dannenfelser and Hollie Ford, co-junior class advisors.

Among the agenda items approved by the board:

An overnight trip by Lincolnview FFA students and advisor Jordan Dues to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis October 21-15.

Junior and Senior High workbook bills and class fees for the current school year.

A $15,000 transfer from the general fund to the athletic fund.

A shared services agreement with Crestview Local Schools for speech services for the current school year.

A shared services agreement with Mercer County Educational Service Center for curriculum director services.

The board accepted several donations: $100 from an anonymous doner for Lincolnview Latchkey; $2,000 from the Cooper Family Foundation/Raymond James Charitable for an education grant; $1,100 from Calvary Evangelical Church of Van Wert for the Lincolnview Elementary Fund, and $600 from Garmann Miller & Associates to provide refreshments at the elementary additions open house.

Toward the end of the meeting, board members went into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee but outside of adjournment, no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 17, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.